The stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling are coming to a new manga project. Yen Press has announced that a ‘New Japan Academy’ manga will be released on digital platforms starting in October.

Yen Press revealed some of the details of the project on Twitter, which includes a cover featuring NJPW star Tetsuya Naito.

In the announcement, the company revealed that the manga will detail teenage Naito’s quest to become the best that the New Japan Academy has to offer, facing other great stars along the way.

MANGA ANNOUNCEMENT: New Japan Academy It’s the stars of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as you’ve never seen them before! Teenager Tetsuya Naito is aiming for the top of New Japan Academy, but to be the champ, he’ll have to face the greats! Available on digital platforms October 2020!