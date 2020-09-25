wrestling / News
NJPW May Run Best of Super Juniors and World Tag League Tournaments On Same Tour
September 25, 2020 | Posted by
According to the Super J-Cast podcast, NJPW may be planning to run both the Best of the Super Juniors tournament and the World Tag League on the same tour. The BOTSJ tournament was going to happen earlier this year, but was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The World tag League usually happens in November and December.
New Japan has already announced that the Road to Power Struggle tour will happen from October 23 to November 5. Power Struggle itself happens on November 7.
Rumours are a combined Best of the Super Juniors + World Tag League tour coming up post-G1.
— Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast) September 24, 2020
