NJPW Reportedly Still Not Sure When Mercedes Mone Will Return

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that people in NJPW still aren’t sure when Mercedes Mone will be back, even those who are usually aware of such things.

Mone was injured back in May at NJPW resurgence, and it’s believed she hurt her foot or leg.

The current plan when she does return is a New Japan Strong title match with Giulia. If that happens, the title may change hands as it was created specifically for Mone to defend at US events.