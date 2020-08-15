wrestling / News
NJPW Moving Forward With Aug. 16 Event in Shizuoka
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced today that the promotion will move forward with its scheduled August 16 event in Shizuoka, Japan following the cancellation of the August 13 event when one of the wrestlers for the card showed a high fever.
As noted, no one tested positive for the coronavirus. You can read the full statement from NJPW below:
August 16 Shizuoka event to proceed as planned
On Thursday evening a non-televised live event scheduled for Urajima in Ehime prefecture was cancelled when a wrestler showed signs of a fever.
Said wrestler was taken to a nearby hospital for additional COVID-19 antibody, antigen and PCR testing with all tests returning negative. As a result, August 16’s Shizuoka event will take place as planned.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling apologizes for causing concern, and will continue to ensure the highest level possible of safety for staff, wrestlers and fans.
