wrestling / News

NJPW The New Beginning In Nagoya Taking Place Later This Month

January 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW will bring The New Beginning to Nagoya later this month. NJPW announced on Monday that the show will air on NJPW World and take place on January 21st, as you can see below.

No matches have yet been announced for the show. The post reads:

“After #NJPWvsNOAH on PPV January 21, The New Beginning series kicks off live in English in Nagoya!

What happens when the key figures in NJPW move past Wrestle Kingdom to a new beginning?”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW New Beginning, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading