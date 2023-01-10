wrestling / News
NJPW The New Beginning In Nagoya Taking Place Later This Month
NJPW will bring The New Beginning to Nagoya later this month. NJPW announced on Monday that the show will air on NJPW World and take place on January 21st, as you can see below.
No matches have yet been announced for the show. The post reads:
“After #NJPWvsNOAH on PPV January 21, The New Beginning series kicks off live in English in Nagoya!
What happens when the key figures in NJPW move past Wrestle Kingdom to a new beginning?”
