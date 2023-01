NJPW New Beginning In Nagoya Results: KOPW Defended In Main Event, More

NJPW held its New Beginning In Nagoya event on Sunday morning, with Shingo Takagi defending his KOPW Title and more. The show took place on Sunday from Aichi, Japan and aired on NJPW World; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

* Toru Yano & Togi Makabe defeated Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima

* Tomoaki Honma, Ren Narita, El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki defeated Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

* Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Kosei Fujita defeated Ryohei Oiwa, Tomohiro ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto

* KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo defeated Jado, Master Wato & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Francesco Akira, TJP, Aaron Henare & Will Ospreay defeated TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi

* YOH, Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino & Kazuchika Okada defeated Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

* KOPW 2023 MMA Rules Match: Shingo Takagi defeated Great-O-Khan