NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Night Two Results: Hiromu Takahashi Defends Jr. Heavyweight Title, More

NJPW held night two of its New Beginning in Sapporo show on Sunday morning featuring Hiromu Takahashi in action and more. You can check out the results from the event, which aired on NJPW World, below (per Cagematch.net):

* Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, TJP & Francesco Akira def. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku

* Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Ren Narita & Yuto Nakashima def. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Dick Togo

* KENTA & Taiji Ishimori def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato

* Guerrillas of Destiny def. Jay White, El Phantasmo & Gedo

* Ryusuke Tagucghi, Shota Umino, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada def. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA & BUSHI

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) def. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls)

* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tomohiro Ishii

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiromu Takahashi def. YOH