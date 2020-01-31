wrestling / News
NJPW New Beginning USA Results 1.30.20: Eight-Man Tag Main Event, More
– NJPW’s latest show in its New Beginning USA tour took place on Thursday featuring an eight-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Yuji Nagata & TJP defeated Misterioso & YOSHI-HASHI
YUJI NAGATA EVERYBODY!!! #NJNBGUSA pic.twitter.com/wjcGHPgFox
— peter paul pubens (@boxofhamsters) January 31, 2020
* Satoshi Kojima defeated Alex Coughlin
* Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express
* Jeff Cobb defeated Ren Narita
it's truly big boy season #njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/WBAF3VPsEH
— peter paul pubens (@boxofhamsters) January 31, 2020
* Lance Archer defeated Alex Zayne
* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens by disqualification after interference from Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, Juice Robinson, & David Finlay defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi
Scoop #17: Tanahashi, Rocky, Juice & Finlay play air guitar pic.twitter.com/23GJhV1Evr
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 31, 2020
