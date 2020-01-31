NJPW New Beginning USA Results 1.30.20: Eight-Man Tag Main Event, More

– NJPW’s latest show in its New Beginning USA tour took place on Thursday featuring an eight-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Yuji Nagata & TJP defeated Misterioso & YOSHI-HASHI

* Satoshi Kojima defeated Alex Coughlin

* Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express

* Jeff Cobb defeated Ren Narita

* Lance Archer defeated Alex Zayne

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens by disqualification after interference from Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, Juice Robinson, & David Finlay defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi