NJPW New Beginning USA Results 2.1.20: New IWGP Tag Team Champions Crowned, More

– NJPW held their fifth day of New Beginning USA in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, where new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions were crowned. The results were, per Fightful:

* Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima defeated Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita

* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Misterioso

* Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated Jado & Yujiro Takahashi

* Chase Owens defeated Rocky Romero

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson defeated Clark Connors, Alex Zayne & TJP

#njnbgusa very fun 6 man. But what an insane combo of people. All of the highlights you would expect pic.twitter.com/OqDYlkZI0d — Hit The Books – Realistic WWE Fantasy Booking (@HitTheBooksPod) February 2, 2020

* Jeff Cobb defeated Lance Archer

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay (c) to become the new champions.