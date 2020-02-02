wrestling / News
NJPW New Beginning USA Results 2.1.20: New IWGP Tag Team Champions Crowned, More
– NJPW held their fifth day of New Beginning USA in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, where new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions were crowned. The results were, per Fightful:
* Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima defeated Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita
Thank you for coming @cozy_lariat & @nagata769!! #njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/XevUT2wfE1
— Will Henderson (@willh94) February 2, 2020
* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Misterioso
* Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated Jado & Yujiro Takahashi
* Chase Owens defeated Rocky Romero
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson defeated Clark Connors, Alex Zayne & TJP
#njnbgusa very fun 6 man. But what an insane combo of people. All of the highlights you would expect pic.twitter.com/OqDYlkZI0d
— Hit The Books – Realistic WWE Fantasy Booking (@HitTheBooksPod) February 2, 2020
* Jeff Cobb defeated Lance Archer
* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay (c) to become the new champions.
BREAKING: Guerrillas of Destiny have defeated FinJuice to become IWGP Tag Team Champions for the sixth time at New Beginning USA in Atlanta. More details to follow.#njnbgusa #NJoA pic.twitter.com/DdTe2vns6i
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Explains How Randy Orton Caused Him to Ditch the Original Version of the Dirty Deeds
- The Revival’s Scott Dawson Responds to Fans Commenting on Alleged Request for WWE Release
- Jim Ross On Rock Pushing For a WrestleMania Match With Sting in 2005, Calling Shelton Benjamin’s Splash the ‘Stinger Splash’
- Jim Ross Discusses RVD Having Heat For Telling Vince McMahon In 2005 That He Didn’t Want To Go To Iraq for Tribute to the Troops