wrestling / News

NJPW New Beginning USA Results 2.1.20: New IWGP Tag Team Champions Crowned, More

February 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW New Beginning

– NJPW held their fifth day of New Beginning USA in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, where new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions were crowned. The results were, per Fightful:

* Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima defeated Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita

* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Misterioso

* Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated Jado & Yujiro Takahashi

* Chase Owens defeated Rocky Romero

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson defeated Clark Connors, Alex Zayne & TJP

* Jeff Cobb defeated Lance Archer

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay (c) to become the new champions.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW New Beginning USA, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading