NJPW New Beginning USA – St. Petersburg Results: Hiroshi Tanahashi In Action

January 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
NJPW New Beginning in the USA

– NJPW held night one of its New Beginning USA tour on Friday in St. Petersburg, FL. Full results and some highlights from the show are below.

* Misterioso defeated Clark Connors

* Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata defeated Ren Narita & Alex Coughlin

* Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated TJ Perkins & Karl Fredericks

* Jeff Cobb defeated Alex Zayne

* Lance Archer defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* Elimination Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens. Tanahashi last eliminates Takahashi to win the match.

