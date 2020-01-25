wrestling / News
NJPW New Beginning USA – St. Petersburg Results: Hiroshi Tanahashi In Action
– NJPW held night one of its New Beginning USA tour on Friday in St. Petersburg, FL. Full results and some highlights from the show are below.
* Misterioso defeated Clark Connors
* Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata defeated Ren Narita & Alex Coughlin
* Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated TJ Perkins & Karl Fredericks
* Jeff Cobb defeated Alex Zayne
* Lance Archer defeated YOSHI-HASHI
* Elimination Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens. Tanahashi last eliminates Takahashi to win the match.
This place loves @cozy_lariat & @nagata769!
📸 #NJPWTampa #NJNBGUSA @NJPWofAmerica pic.twitter.com/5BkhLWZBuP
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 25, 2020
もう幸せ❣️
LADOJO🆚永田・小島組❣️@nagata769 @cozy_lariat#njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/NpiuHb8oF8
— Karen 🔜 [NJPW🦁💘TPA] (@KarenNerdsOut) January 25, 2020
Colt! #njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/VjOHKiPU4b
— tir Podcast (@tirWrestling) January 25, 2020
Combination!#njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/bdM2iAapFU
— [Official] NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 25, 2020
Tanahashi! #njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/zz2u5m10IO
— MMG_Photography-FLA (@BeardedWildmann) January 25, 2020
