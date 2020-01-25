– NJPW held night one of its New Beginning USA tour on Friday in St. Petersburg, FL. Full results and some highlights from the show are below.

* Misterioso defeated Clark Connors

* Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata defeated Ren Narita & Alex Coughlin

* Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated TJ Perkins & Karl Fredericks

* Jeff Cobb defeated Alex Zayne

* Lance Archer defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* Elimination Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens. Tanahashi last eliminates Takahashi to win the match.