NJPW New Japan Cup 2020 Results 6.16.20: Hiromu, Ishii, Yano, and Makabe Advance to Round 2

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) was back with another event earlier today. The New Japan Cup 2020 event was closed to the general public and streamed live on New Japan World. Here are some results:

* New Japan Cup 1st Round: Togi Makabe pinned Yota Tsuji via German suplex at 8m41s.

* New Japan Cup 1st Round: Toru Yano pinned Jado via schoolboy rollup at 9m07s.

* Suzuki-gun’s Minoru Suzuki & Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru beat Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi & Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura via Gotch Style Piledriver at 13m27s.

* New Japan Cup 1st Round: Hiromu Takahashi pinned Tomoaki Honma via TIME BOMB at 18m45s.

* New Japan Cup 1st Round: Tomohiro Ishii pinned El Desperado via Vertical Drop Brainbuster at 20m17s.

The NJPW New Japan Cup 2020 opening round continues tomorrow with its next set of matchups. Here’s the upcoming lineup June 17:

* Gedo vs. Kazuchika Okada

* Yuji Nagata vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Yuya Uemera vs. Yoshunobu Kanemura

* Gabriel Kidd vs. Taiji Ishimori