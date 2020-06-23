NJPW New Japan Cup 2020 Results 6.23.20: EVIL, Goto, More Advance to Second Round

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) was back with another event earlier today. The New Japan Cup 2020 event was closed to the general public and streamed live on New Japan World. Here are some results:

* New Japan Cup 1st Round: BUSHI defeated YOH 15m42s.

* New Japan Cup 1st Round: YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan at 17m35s.

* Sho, Toru Yano, Tomohiri Ishii, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Tetsuya Naito ended in a double countout after both Hiromu and Yano were counted out.

* New Japan Cup 1st Round: Hirooki Goto defeated Yujiro Takahashi at 16m40s.

* New Japan Cup 1st Round: EVIL defeated Satoshi Kojima at 20m08s.

The NJPW New Japan Cup continues with the second round matchups later tomorrow. The event will be streaming live on New Japan World. Here’s the current lineup:

* Togi Makabe vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Toru Yano vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Yuji Nagata

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Taiji Ishimori