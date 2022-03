NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Night Six Results: SANADA Beats Aaron Henare to Advance

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) held Night Six of its New Japan Cup 2022 tour earlier today at the Dolphin’s Arena in Aichi, Japan. The event featured Round 2 of the New Japan Cup tournament.

The show had an announced attendance of 1,722 people. Below are some results from NJPW’s official website:

* Master Wato, Ryohei Oiwa, & Ryusuke Taguchi beat Akio Fujita, Yuto Nakajima, & Tomoaki Honma at 6:04.

* YOH, Tiger Mask, & Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Gedo, Chase Owens, & Bad Luck Fale at 7:51.

* YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, & Kazuchika Okada beat Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo, & EVIL at 8:17.

* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi def. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, Taichi, & Minoru Suzuki at 10:20.

* New Japan Cup 2022 Second Round: Zack Sabre Jr beat DOUKI at 15:03.

* New Japan Cup 2022 Second Round: The Great-O-Khan beat Taiji Ishimori at 16:43.

* New Japan Cup 2022 Second Round: Will Ospreay beat El Phantasmo at 17:31.

* New Japan Cup 2022 Second Round: SANADA beat Aaron Henare at 25:07.

There are also some video highlights of the event posted by NJPW on Twitter: