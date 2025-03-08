– NJPW continued the New Japan Cup 2025 tournament last night at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,508 spectators. As previously noted, the first night was postponed due to a broken ring post. Here are the results, per New Japan’s website:

* Katsuya Murashima beat Daiki Nagai at 8:03.

* Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Koijima, Hiroyoki Tenzan & Tiger Mask beat Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano & Tomoaki Honma at 7:56.

* El Phantasmo, El Desperado & Jado defeated The United Empire (The Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Jakob Austin Young) at 10:13.

* The United Empire (Callum Newman & Francesco Akira) beat Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI) at 8:43.

* New Japan Cup 1st Round Match: Yuya Uemura beat SANADA at 15:48.

* New Japan Cup 1st Round Match: EVIL beat Yota Tsuji at 4:53.

* New Japan Cup 1st Round Match: Ryohei Oiwa defeated Chase Owens at 9:40.

* New Japan Cup 1st Round Match: Gabe Kidd defeated Ren Narita at 22:16.