– New Japan Pro-Wrestling continued with the NJPW New Japan Cup 2025 tournament earlier today at the ZIP ARENA Okayama in Okayama, Japan. The show had an announced attendance of 1,312 people. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima & Daiki Nagai defeated Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Katsuya Murashima at 7:42.

* The United Empire (TJP, Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) defeated Drilla Moloney, Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens at 8:48.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Yota Tsuji & BUSHI) defeated Boltin Oleg, El Phantasmo, Toru Yano & Jado at 7:30.

* The BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) defeated Taichi & TAKA Michinoku at 4:40.

* Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii defeated The United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young) at 9:03.

* New Japan Cup Second Round Match: Yuya Uemura defeated YOSHI-HASHI at 14:50.

* New Japan Cup Second Round Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Ryohei Oiwa at 19:13.

* New Japan Cup Second Round Match: David Finlay defeated EVIL via countout at 17:13.