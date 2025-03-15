– NJPW continued the New Japan Cup 2025 tournament today at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium （Dolphins Arena）in Aichi, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 2,752 people. In the main event, Hirooki Goto successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Yuji Nagata.

Shingo Takagi, Shota Umino, David Finlay, and Zack Sabre Jr. all won their respective quarter final bouts in the NJPW New Japan Cup 2025 tournament. The semifinals will now feature David Finlay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Shingo Takagi vs. Shota Umino. Below are some results from New Japan’s website:

* Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) at 5:18.

* The United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, Jakob Austin Young & TJP) defeated El Phantasmo, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Oleg Boltin & Toru Yano at 6:26.

* The Bullet Club War Dogs (Chase Owens, Gabe Kidd & SANADA) vs. House Of Torture (Ren Narita, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) ended in a Double Count Out at 2:57.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) defeated House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) at 7:19.

* New Japan Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match: Shingo Takagi defeated Drilla Moloney at 11:08.

* New Japan Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match: Shota Umino defeated Jeff Cobb at 10:25.

* New Japan Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match: David Finlay defeated Yuya Uemura at 15:01.

* New Japan Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Taichi at 26:27.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match: Hirooki Goto (c) defeated Yuji Nagata to retain the title at 17:38.

