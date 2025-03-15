wrestling / News
NJPW New Japan Cup 2025 Results 3.15.25: Goto vs. Nagata, Semi-Finals Set
– NJPW continued the New Japan Cup 2025 tournament today at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium （Dolphins Arena）in Aichi, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 2,752 people. In the main event, Hirooki Goto successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Yuji Nagata.
Shingo Takagi, Shota Umino, David Finlay, and Zack Sabre Jr. all won their respective quarter final bouts in the NJPW New Japan Cup 2025 tournament. The semifinals will now feature David Finlay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Shingo Takagi vs. Shota Umino. Below are some results from New Japan’s website:
* Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) at 5:18.
* The United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, Jakob Austin Young & TJP) defeated El Phantasmo, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Oleg Boltin & Toru Yano at 6:26.
* The Bullet Club War Dogs (Chase Owens, Gabe Kidd & SANADA) vs. House Of Torture (Ren Narita, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) ended in a Double Count Out at 2:57.
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) defeated House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) at 7:19.
* New Japan Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match: Shingo Takagi defeated Drilla Moloney at 11:08.
* New Japan Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match: Shota Umino defeated Jeff Cobb at 10:25.
* New Japan Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match: David Finlay defeated Yuya Uemura at 15:01.
* New Japan Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Taichi at 26:27.
* IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match: Hirooki Goto (c) defeated Yuji Nagata to retain the title at 17:38.
The stage is set for the New Japan Cup Semi-Finals, with the final four ready!
Watch the replay! https://t.co/QOLXVyDsTr#njpw pic.twitter.com/tjZbooTlTV
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 15, 2025
.@510njpw "GTW"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPha5l#NJPW #njpwworld #njcup pic.twitter.com/jU0HLc7JuT
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 15, 2025
.@taichi0319 🔥🔥🔥 @zacksabrejr
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPha5l#NJPW #njpwworld #njcup pic.twitter.com/m3kagVcMne
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 15, 2025
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2025🏆名古屋大会‼️
『NEW JAPAN CUP 2025』準々決勝戦‼️
昨年のG1開幕戦で上村に敗れているフィンレーがパワーで追い込む💪
🆚 @Im_YuyaUemura × @THEdavidfinlay#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njcup pic.twitter.com/kgbZA6dKTy
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 15, 2025
.@Shooter_us "Lariat"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njpwworld #njcup pic.twitter.com/ceerrApHSJ
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 15, 2025
.@Takagi__Shingo "Last Of The Dragon → Pumping Bomber"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPha5l#NJPW #njpwworld #njcup pic.twitter.com/sWAcBz1UGp
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 15, 2025
.@BUSHI_njpw "Tope Suicida"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njpwworld #njcup pic.twitter.com/bf8wzibQfN
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 15, 2025
