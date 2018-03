– The first round of the NJPW New Japan Cup has completed. You can read reviews of night one , night two here, night three here, and night four here.

– The tournament continues on Wednesday morning at 5:30 AM ET, and 411 will have live coverage…

* Michael Elgin vs. Juice Robinson (Wednesday)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale (Wednesday)

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kota Ibushi (Thursday)

* Toru Yano vs. SANADA (Thursday)