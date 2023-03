– NJPW continued the New Japan Cup tournament with today’s event at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Dolphin’s Arena) in Aichi, Japan. In the second round of the New Japan Cup tournament, Tetsuya Naito defeated Chase Owens, and SANADA beat KENTA to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) were victorious over Toru Yano, Oskar Leube & Tama Tonga at 6:23.

* The Bullet Club (David Finlay & El Phantasmo) beat TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 8:07.

* House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo) def. Just 4 Guys (DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) at 8:50.

* CHAOS (Lio Rush, Tomohiro Ishii & YOH) beat Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) at 9:22.

* United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) beat Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto at 10:46.

* Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Ren Narita & Shota Umino at 13:32.

* New Japan Cup Second Round: Tetsuya Naito beat Chase Owens at 18:07 to advance.

* New Japan Cup Second Round: SANADA defeated KENTA at 29:12 to advance.