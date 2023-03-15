NJPW New Japan Cup Night Eight Results: David Finlay and Shota Umino Advance

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the New Japan Cup this morning, with both David Finlay and Shota Umino advancing in the tournament. The event took place at Okayama Zip Arena in Okayama, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Aaron Henare def. Yuto Nakashima

* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Ryohei Oiwa

* Just4Guys (TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

* BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, KENTA & El Phantasmo) def. Jado, Ren Narita & Tama Tonga

* Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, YOH & Lio Rush def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi)

* New Japan Cup Second Round: David Finlay def. Great-O-Khan

* New Japan Cup Second Round: Shota Umino def. Zack Sabre Jr