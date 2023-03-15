wrestling / News
NJPW New Japan Cup Night Eight Results: David Finlay and Shota Umino Advance
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the New Japan Cup this morning, with both David Finlay and Shota Umino advancing in the tournament. The event took place at Okayama Zip Arena in Okayama, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Aaron Henare def. Yuto Nakashima
* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Ryohei Oiwa
* Just4Guys (TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)
* BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, KENTA & El Phantasmo) def. Jado, Ren Narita & Tama Tonga
* Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, YOH & Lio Rush def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi)
* New Japan Cup Second Round: David Finlay def. Great-O-Khan
* New Japan Cup Second Round: Shota Umino def. Zack Sabre Jr
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2023🏆岡山大会‼️
闘志剥き出しの中島がヘナーレに襲いかかる🦁
🆚 @njpw_nakashima × @HenareNZ
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/wK9OKQ12m0
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 15, 2023
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2023🏆岡山大会‼️
オスプレイの代打でNJCトーナメント出場が決まったデイビスが大暴れ💥
🆚 CHAOS💥 × UNITED EMPIRE👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/wq1Qd85vri
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 15, 2023
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2023🏆岡山大会‼️
HoTの先制攻撃で試合スタート💥
そのまま場外戦へと発展‼️
🆚 Just 4 Guys🎤 × HOUSE OF TORTURE😈
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/LTFWDhRJiT
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 15, 2023
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2023🏆岡山大会‼️
BULLET CLUB陣営が見事な連携攻撃で成田を捕らえメッタ打ち💥
🆚 G.o.D & STRONG STYLE × BULLET CLUB💀
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/TONFGEMZLn
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 15, 2023
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2023🏆岡山大会‼️
開始早々石井と鷹木が激しいどつきあい💥
🆚 CHAOS💥＋新日本本隊🦁 × LIJ👁🗨
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/ugxQJ078pX
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 15, 2023
.@THEdavidfinlay "Prima Nocta"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/GgoyptJMtG
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 15, 2023
