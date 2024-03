NJPW New Japan Cup Night Eleven Results: Finals Set

NJPW held night eleven of its New Japan Cup tour earlier today at Big Palette Fukushima in Fukushima, Japan. Both Yota Tsuji and Hirooki Goto advanced to the finals of the tournament. Here are results, via Fightful:

* TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Zack Sabre Jr) def. Shoma Kato & Boltin Oleg

* Just Five Guys (DOUKI, Yuya Uemura & Taichi) def. El Desperado, Togi Makabe & Tomohiro Ishii

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Tanga Loa def. United Empire (Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan)

* Tanga Loa challenges Great-O-Khan for KOPW Championship.

* BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, KENTA & Gabe Kidd) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI

* YOH, El Phantasmo, Hikuleo & Shota Umino def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yujiro Takahashi, Jack Perry & Ren Narita)

* YOH steals IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title and whiskey from Kanemaru.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) def. United Empire (Francesco Akira, TJP & Jeff Cobb)

* New Japan Cup Semifinal: Yota Tsuji def. EVIL

* New Japan Cup Semifinal: Hirooki Goto def. SANADA