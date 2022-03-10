wrestling / News

NJPW New Japan Cup Night Five Results: Hiroshi Tanahashi Beats Bad Luck Fale

March 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW held night five of the New Japan Cup this morning at Aimesse Yamanashi in Yamanashi, Japan, with the event streaming on New Japan World. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr, & DOUKI def. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Tomoaki Honma
* YOH, Hirooki Goto, & Kazuchika Okada def. SHO, Dick Togo, & EVIL
* Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, & Aaron Henare def. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, & SANADA
* New Japan Cup Second Round: YOSHI-HASHI def. Akio Fujita
* New Japan Cup Second Round: Tetsuya Naito def. Gedo
* New Japan Cup Second Round: Jeff Cobb def. Satoshi Kojima
* New Japan Cup Second Round: Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Bad Luck Fale

