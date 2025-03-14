wrestling / News
NJPW New Japan Cup Night Five Results: Jeff Cobb Advances, Addresses Future
NJPw held night five of the New Japan Cup tournament earlier today at Kanaoka Park Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan. Here are results, via Post Wrestling:
* Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano def. Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi, YOSHI-HASHI & Katsuya Murashima
* Shota Umino, El Phantasmo & Jado def. United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young)
* Gabe Kidd, SANADA, Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens def. House of Torture (Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) via disqualification
* House of Torture (EVIL, Dick Togo, Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. David Finlay, Gedo, Gabe Kidd, SANADA, Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
* TMDK. (Zack Sabre Jr., Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson) def. Taichi, Yuya Uemura & TAKA Michinoku
* New Japan Cup 2nd Round Match: Drilla Moloney def. TJP
* New Japan Cup 2nd Round Match: Shingo Takagi def. Oleg Boltin
* New Japan Cup 2nd Round Match: Jeff Cobb def. Tetsuya Naito
