NJPW New Japan Cup Night Four Results 3.10.24: Yota Tsuji Battles Jeff Cobb, More

NJPW held night four of the New Japan Cup on Sunday with new first-round matches and more. You can see the results below from the NJPW World-airing show, per Fightful:

* Chase Owens, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori def. Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomoaki Honma

* DOUKI, SANADA & Yuya Uemura def. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Hikuleo, Jado & Tanga Loa def. David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & Gedo

* El Desperado, Oleg Boltin, Shota Umino & YOH def. EVIL, Jack Perry, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi

* Los BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito def. Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & TJP

* New Japan Cup First Round Match: El Phantasmo def. Mikey Nicholls

* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Ren Narita def. Taichi

* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Yota Tsuji def. Jeff Cobb