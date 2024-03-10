wrestling / News
NJPW New Japan Cup Night Four Results 3.10.24: Yota Tsuji Battles Jeff Cobb, More
NJPW held night four of the New Japan Cup on Sunday with new first-round matches and more. You can see the results below from the NJPW World-airing show, per Fightful:
* Chase Owens, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori def. Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomoaki Honma
* DOUKI, SANADA & Yuya Uemura def. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Ryusuke Taguchi
* Hikuleo, Jado & Tanga Loa def. David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & Gedo
* El Desperado, Oleg Boltin, Shota Umino & YOH def. EVIL, Jack Perry, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi
* Los BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito def. Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & TJP
* New Japan Cup First Round Match: El Phantasmo def. Mikey Nicholls
* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Ren Narita def. Taichi
* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Yota Tsuji def. Jeff Cobb
🦁NEW JAPAN CUP 2024🏆尼崎大会‼️
今宵もEVIL権限により、対戦カード変更‼️
今宵は一体どんな闘いを見せるのか⁉️
🆚 新日本本隊🦁＋CHAOS💥 × HOUSE OF TORTURE😈#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #njcup #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/FSEiYpS378
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 10, 2024
🦁NEW JAPAN CUP 2024🏆尼崎大会‼️
NEW JAPAN CUP 2024 1回戦‼️
ELPがパワーで劣るマイキーをテクニックで翻弄‼️
🆚 @elpwrestling × @mikeynicholls#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #njcup #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/Ko9nzTpR6h
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 10, 2024
.@njpw_yotatsuji "Diving Foot stamp"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #njcup #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/y4sTyNAuKc
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On What He Liked From Sting’s Retirement Match, Criticizes Darby Allin’s Glass Bump
- Larry Zbyszko On Why He Never Wrested Jake Roberts, Making More As a Commentator
- Tony Khan on Jennifer Pepperman’s Influence On AEW TV Thus Far
- Multiple WWE Stars Defend Bianca Belair Following Racist Comment On Social Media