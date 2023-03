NJPW New Japan Cup Night Four Results: Kyle Fletcher and Aaron Henare Advance

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night four of the New Japan Cup this morning, with both Kyle Fletcher and Aaron Henare advancing in the tournament. The event took place at I Messe Yamanashi in Yamanashi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yujiro Takahashi & SHO) def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* Just Two Guys (Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Dick Togo)

* BULLET CLUB (David Finlay, KENTA, Chase Owens & El Phantasmo) def. Ryusuke Taguchi, El Desperado, Ren Narita & Minoru Suzuki

* United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis & Great-O-Khan) def. Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Hirooki Goto

* Tama Tonga, Shota Umino, YOH & Lio Rush vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & BUSHI)

* New Japan Cup First Round: Kyle Fletcher def. YOSHI-HASHI

* New Japan Cup First Round: Aaron Henare def. Shingo Takagi