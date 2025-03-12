NJPW New Japan Cup Night Four Results: Taichi and Shota Umino Advance

NJPw held night four of the New Japan Cup tournament earlier today at the Uwajima City General Gymnasium in Uwajima, Ehime, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Just 4 Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura) def. Daiki Nagai & YOSHI-HASHI

* Satoshi Kojima, Tomohiro Ishii & Yuji Nagata def. Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Katsuya Murashima

* United Empire (Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb & TJP) def. TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) def. El Phantasmo, Jado, Oleg Boltin & Toru Yano

* House Of Torture (EVIL, Ren Narita, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) (w/ Dick Togo) def. BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney & SANADA) (w/ Gedo)

* New Japan Cup 2025 Second Round: Taichi def. Gabe Kidd by Count Out

* New Japan Cup 2025 Second Round: Shota Umino def. Great-O-Khan