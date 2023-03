NJPW New Japan Cup Night One Results: SANADA vs. Taichi, More

The first night of NJPW’s New Japan Cup took place on Sunday morning, with SANADA and Tetsuya Naito advancing in the tournament. You can see the full results below from the Korakuen Hall event, which aired on NJPW World, below courtesy of Fightful:

* TMDK def. Ryohei Oiwa & Tama Tonga

* Six Or Nine, Ren Narita & Shota Umino def. Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

* Chase Owens, Gedo & KENTA def. El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Yuto Nakashima

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi def. CHAOS Lio Rush, Toru Yano & YOH

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada & Tomoaki Honma

* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Tetsuya Naito def. El Phantasmo

* New Japan Cup First Round Match: SANADA def. Taichi