NJPW New Japan Cup Night Seven Results: Round Two Matches, More

The seventh night of the New Japan Cup took place on Sunday morning, with more round two matches taking place. You can see the results below, per NJPW:

* YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, & Master Wato & def. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & TAKA Michinoku

* SHO & Yujiro Takahashi def. El Desperado & DOUKI

* Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare def. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Gedo & Bad Luck Fale

* Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI def. Kazuchika Okada, YOH & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* New Japan Cup Second Round Match: Chase Owens def. Tiger Mask

* New Japan Cup Second Round Match: Shingo Takagi def. Tanga Loa

* New Japan Cup Second Round Match: EVIL def. Tama Tonga

* New Japan Cup Second Round Match: Hiromu Takahashi def. Minoru Suzuki