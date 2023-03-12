wrestling / News
NJPW New Japan Cup Night Six Results: Tama Tonga Advances, More
The sixth night of the NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 took place on Sunday morning, with two more names advancing in the tournament. You can see the results from the Shiga, Japan show below, courtesy of NJPW:
* Ryohei Oiwa & Ren Narita def. Oskar Leube & Tomoaki Honma
* Yuto Nakashima & Shota Umino def. Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.
* David Finlay, El Phantasmo, KENTA & Chase Owens def. Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Mark Davis, Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Will Ospreay def. EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi
* BUSHI, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito def. Lio Rush, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii
* New Japan Cup Second Round: Tama Tonga def. Aaron Henare
* New Japan Cup Second Round: Hirooki Goto def. Kyle Fletcher
.@510njpw "KAITEN"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/fe82a149VV
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 12, 2023
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2023🏆米原大会‼️
リオ・ラッシュの息もつかせぬフルスロットル攻撃💥ジュニア王者ヒロムを全く寄せ付けない‼️
🆚 CHAOS💥 × LIJ👁🗨
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINesh#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/gNVSTpUbMj
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 12, 2023
.@elpwrestling Surprise🎉
🎂HAPPY BIRTHDAY🎂 @KENTAG2S ✨
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/aBqognK1C5
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 12, 2023
