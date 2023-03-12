NJPW New Japan Cup Night Six Results: Tama Tonga Advances, More

The sixth night of the NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 took place on Sunday morning, with two more names advancing in the tournament. You can see the results from the Shiga, Japan show below, courtesy of NJPW:

* Ryohei Oiwa & Ren Narita def. Oskar Leube & Tomoaki Honma

* Yuto Nakashima & Shota Umino def. Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.

* David Finlay, El Phantasmo, KENTA & Chase Owens def. Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Mark Davis, Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Will Ospreay def. EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi

* BUSHI, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito def. Lio Rush, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii

* New Japan Cup Second Round: Tama Tonga def. Aaron Henare

* New Japan Cup Second Round: Hirooki Goto def. Kyle Fletcher