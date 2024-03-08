NJPW New Japan Cup Night Three Results 3.8.24: Shingo Takagi Battles Yuya Uemura, More

NJPW held the third night of the 2024 New Japan Cup on Friday, with more first-round matches taking place. You can see the full results from the Yamanashi show, which aired on NJPW World, below (per Fightful):

* Ryusuke Taguchi, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto def. Gedo, Chase Owens, KENTA & David Finlay

* Mikey Nicholls & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tomoaki Honma & El Phantasmo

* YOH, El Desperado, & Shota Umino def. Dick Togo, Jack Perry, & EVIL

* DOUKI, Taichi & SANADA def. Ren Narita, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi

* Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, TJP & Francesco Akira def. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito

* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Hikuleo def. Boltin Oleg

* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Gabe Kidd def. Callum Newman

* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Shingo Takagi def. Yuya Uemura