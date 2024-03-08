wrestling / News
NJPW New Japan Cup Night Three Results 3.8.24: Shingo Takagi Battles Yuya Uemura, More
NJPW held the third night of the 2024 New Japan Cup on Friday, with more first-round matches taking place. You can see the full results from the Yamanashi show, which aired on NJPW World, below (per Fightful):
* Ryusuke Taguchi, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto def. Gedo, Chase Owens, KENTA & David Finlay
* Mikey Nicholls & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tomoaki Honma & El Phantasmo
* YOH, El Desperado, & Shota Umino def. Dick Togo, Jack Perry, & EVIL
* DOUKI, Taichi & SANADA def. Ren Narita, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi
* Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, TJP & Francesco Akira def. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito
* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Hikuleo def. Boltin Oleg
* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Gabe Kidd def. Callum Newman
* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Shingo Takagi def. Yuya Uemura
🦁NEW JAPAN CUP 2024🏆甲府大会‼️
NEW JAPAN CUP 2024 1回戦‼️
リングの中心で、両者闘志剥き出しでどつきあい💥
🆚 @Takagi__Shingo × @Im_YuyaUemura#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #njcup #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/NB8rFopUdW
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 8, 2024
.@Hiku_Leo "Powerslam"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #njcup #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/JZQKUtcrte
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 8, 2024
🦁NEW JAPAN CUP 2024🏆甲府大会‼️
『NEW JAPAN CUP 2024』1回戦で激突したYOSHI-HASHIとKENTAがリング上で対峙‼️
🆚 CHAOS💥＋新日本本隊🦁 × BULLET CLUB💀#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #njcup #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/LIH42TuKj5
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 8, 2024