NJPW New Japan Cup Night Three Results 3.9.25: Tetsuya Naito In Action, More
Night three of the NJPW New Japan Cup took place on Sunday morning, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Amagasaki, Japan show, which aired on NJPW World, below (per Fightful):
* Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI def. Daiki Nagai & Katsuya Murashima
* Chase Owens & SANADA def. TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura
* Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jakob Austin Young, Jeff Cobb & TJP
* David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & Gedo def. Ren Narita, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi
* Dick Togo, EVIL & SHO def. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji
* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Oleg Boltin def. Bad Luck Fale
* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Great-O-Khan def. El Phantasmo (w/ Jado)
* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Drilla Moloney def. Tomohiro Ishii
* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Tetsuya Naito def. Callum Newman
* Hirooki Goto & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata
