wrestling / News
NJPW New Japan Cup Night Three Results: EVIL and Mark Davis Advance
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of the New Japan Cup this morning, with both EVIL and Mark Davis advancing in the tournament. The event took place at Fukushima Big Palette in Fukushima, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Yuto Nakashima & Shota Umino def. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita)
* BULLET CLUB (David Finlay, El Phantasmo, Chase Owens & KENTA) def. Just Four Guys (DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Lio Rush, Tomoaki Honma & Tama Tonga
* United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Jeff Cobb) def. CHAOS (YOH, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto)
* New Japan Cup First Round: Mark Davis def. Toru Yano
* New Japan Cup First Round: EVIL def. Ren Narita
.@151012EVIL "Evil Home run"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/qRDYHMnE27
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 8, 2023
.@DUNKZILLADavis "Water Slide"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/jiwvf3XZxw
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 8, 2023
.@510njpw & @YOSHIHASHICHAOS & YOH "🥁🥁🥁"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/VQcQIgPPGb
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 8, 2023
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2023🏆福島大会‼️
金丸が捕まり袋叩きに💥
このまま試合終了となってしまうか…⁉️
🆚 Just 4 Guys × BULLET CLUB💀
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINesh#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/d3VALt59Do
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 8, 2023
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2023🏆福島大会‼️#njcup 2回戦の前哨戦‼️
海野とザックがタッグマッチで激突💥
🆚 @Shooter_us & @njpw_nakashima × @zacksabrejr & @njpw_Fujita
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINesh#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/39xvA73MlM
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More On MLW’s Amended Lawsuit Against WWE, Details On Alleged Talent Tampering
- More Backstage Details on Vince McMahon at WWE Raw, Reactions to His Return, His New Mustache
- Backstage Update on This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Seth Rollins on When He Realized His Current Character Had Gotten Over