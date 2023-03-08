NJPW New Japan Cup Night Three Results: EVIL and Mark Davis Advance

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of the New Japan Cup this morning, with both EVIL and Mark Davis advancing in the tournament. The event took place at Fukushima Big Palette in Fukushima, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Yuto Nakashima & Shota Umino def. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita)

* BULLET CLUB (David Finlay, El Phantasmo, Chase Owens & KENTA) def. Just Four Guys (DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Lio Rush, Tomoaki Honma & Tama Tonga

* United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Jeff Cobb) def. CHAOS (YOH, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto)

* New Japan Cup First Round: Mark Davis def. Toru Yano

* New Japan Cup First Round: EVIL def. Ren Narita