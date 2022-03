NJPW New Japan Cup Night Two Results 3.6.22: Will Ospreay vs. BUSHI, More

The NJPW New Japan Cup continued with Night Two on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see them below, per Fightful:

* Yuji Nagata def. Kosei Fujita

* BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, El Phantasmo & Gedo) def. Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) & Tiger Mask

* Six Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & YOH)

* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Taiji Ishimori) def. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)

* New Japan Cup 2022 First Round: Aaron Henare def. Yuto Nakashima

* New Japan Cup 2022 First Round: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Ryohei Oiwa

* New Japan Cup 2022 First Round: Will Ospreay def. BUSHI