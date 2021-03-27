wrestling / News
NJPW New Japan Cup USA 2021 Brackets & Opening Round Matchups Set
– During last night’s edition of NJPW Strong, New Japan completed the qualifying matches for the New Japan Cup USA tournament. Clark Connors beat TJP and Chris Dickinson beat Blake Christian to qualify for the tournament. With the qualifying matches done, the first round matchups are now set, which you can view below:
* Clark Connors vs. Lio Rush
* Brody King vs. Chris Dickinson
* Ren Narita vs. Tom Lawlor
* Hikuleo vs. Fred Rosser
The winner of the tournament will receive a shot at the IWGP US title. KENTA won last year’s tournament. This week’s episode of New Japan Strong is streaming on NJPW World.
A huge edition of NJPW STRONG this week saw the new Japan Cup field complete!
Check out the episode on demand now!https://t.co/FRlZGjyxJv#njpwSTRONG #njcupusa pic.twitter.com/oizuWKtYOo
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 27, 2021
New Japan Cup USA 2021 brackets are set ⬇️#njpwSTRONG #njpw @NJPWofAmerica @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/I75cnfvqOZ
— Justin M Knipper (@justinmknipper) March 27, 2021
