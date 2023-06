NJPW New Japan Road Night Five Full Results 06.16.2023: LIJ vs. Just 5 Guys Headliner, More

Night Five of the New Japan Road event was hosted by New Japan Pro Wrestling on June 16, 2023 in Numazu, Shizuoka, Japan. You can see the full results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.

* Kosei Fujita vs. Ryusuke Taguchi ended with a Time-Limit Draw

* Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) def. Oleg Boltin & Oskar Leube

* CHAOS (Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI), Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Master Wato def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

* United Empire (Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & TJP) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & Gedo)

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) def. Hirooki Goto & Ryohei Oiwa

* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & YOH) & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Strong Style (El Desperado & Ren Narita), Shota Umino & Tiger Mask

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) def. Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)