NJPW New Japan Road Night Four Results 9.8.20: Naito & SANADA Face Togo & EVIL, More

NJPW’s fourth night of New Japan Road is in the books, with SANADA and Tetsuya Naito facing Dick Togo and EVIL in the main event. NJPW announced the results of the show, which you can see below:

* Yuji Nagata defeated Gabriel Kidd (7:07)

* Yota Tsuji, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto defeated Yuya Uemura, SHO, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada (12:44)

* Jado, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (10:47)

* Tomoaki Honma, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (11:20)

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki (13:36)

* SANADA & Tetsuya Naito defeated Dick Togo & EVIL (11:11)