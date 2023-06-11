wrestling / News
NJPW New Japan Road Results 6.10.23: LIJ Wins 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Headliner
– NJPW held its New Japan Road event earlier today at the Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall 1 in Chiba, Japan. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:
* Kosei Fujita beat Yuto Nakashima at 7:08.
* Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) beat Oleg Boltin & Oskar Leube at 8:35.
* CHAOS (Toru Yano, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) at 9:13.
* The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira & TJP) beat The Bullet Club (Clark Connors, Dan Moloney & Gedo) at 11:26.
* The Bullet Club’s War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd) beat Hirooki Goto & Ryohei Oiwa at 11:57.
* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii), Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato beat Strong Style (El Desperado & Ren Narita), Shota Umino & Tiger Mask at 10:04.
* Ten-Man Tag Team Elimination Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) defeated Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) at 19:57.
Some highlights and backstage interview clips from today’s NJPW New Japan Road are also available below:
