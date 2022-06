NJPW New Japan Road Results 6.19.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

NJPW New Japan Road took place on Sunday morning, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the Numazu, Shizuoka, Japan show below per Fightful, with the event set to be released on NJPW World.

* Clark Connors def. Ryohei Oiwa

* Tomoaki Honma def. Yuto Nakashima

* Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Kosei Fujita & Tomohiro Ishii

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

* United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira & TJP) def. Six Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) & Jado

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kazuchika Okada & Togi Makabe