NJPW New Japan Road Results 7.05.22: CHAOS Wins NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Titles

– NJPW held its latest New Japan Road event earlier today at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. In the main event, the CHAOS team of YOSH, YOSHI-HASHI, and Hirooki Goto beat House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, and Yujiro Takahashi) to capture the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships. The card streamed live on NJPW World. Below are some results of today’s NJPW New Japan Road event, courtesy of New Japan’s official website:

* Team Six or Nine (Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato) beat Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita at 10:43.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima beat Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) at 10:23.

* Tomohiro Ishii, Alex Zayne & Kazuchika Okada beat Clark Connors, The DKC & Yuji Nagata at 10:57.

* KUSHIDA, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado beat BULLET CLUB (KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo) at 10:31.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) beat Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado) at 15:15.

* Dog Cage Match: Toru Yano beat Dick Togo at 7:20.

* NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships: CHAOS (YOH, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) beat House of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (c) to capture the titles at 19:17.







