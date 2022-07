NJPW New Japan Road Results 7.3.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

NJPW held night six of New Japan Road on Sunday featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe def. Ryohei Oiwa & Tiger Mask

* Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Kosei Fujita

* Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare def. Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

* Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def. Clark Connors, The DKC & Yuji Nagata

* EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo def. Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano

* Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada def. TAKA Michinoku & Taichi

* KUSHIDA, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Alex Zayne def. KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo