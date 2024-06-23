NJPW New Japan Soul Results 6.23.24: Satoshi Kojima vs. TJP, More

NJPW held the latest leg on their New Japan Soul tour on Sunday with additional G1 Climax Qualifying matches and more. You can see the full results from the Kamisu, Japan show, which aired on NJPW World, below per POST Wrestling:

* Yuya Uemura & DOUKI def. Shoma Kato & El Desperado

* Tomoaki Honma & Tomohiro Ishii def. Katsuya Murashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb def. TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & SANADA

* HENARE & Callum Newman def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi

* Bishamon def. Gedo & Chase Owens

* G1 Climax B Block Play-in Tournament: Oleg Boltin def. Toru Yano

* G1 Climax B Block Play-in Tournament: TJP def. Satoshi Kojima

* Titán, BUSHI, Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito def. Dick Togo, SHO, Ren Narita & EVIL