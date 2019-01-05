Quantcast

wrestling / News

NJPW News: Short Clips From New Year’s Dash, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi Rejoin Bullet Club, and Kenny Omega Absent From Event

January 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW WrestleKingdom 13

– Some short clips have been posted on Twitter from today’s NJPW New Year’s Dash event. You can check those out below. Yoshi-Hashi returned to the ring in the main event of the show, teaming with Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi against Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Gedo. Hashi was pinned by Jay White. Afterward, Jay White cut a promo on a beaten Tanahashi and vowed to take the IWGP heavyweight title from him, setting up a future match down the line.

– Elsewhere on the NJPW card, Taichi got a pinfall over Intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito in a tag team match after nailing Naito with the belt. Taichi then challenged him to a match for the title. Also, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi helped Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori retain the six-man tag titles during the event. As a result, Owens and Takahashi were welcomed back into the Bullet Club.

– Notably, Kenny Omega did not appear at today’s event after losing the IWGP heavyweight title the day before to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 at the Tokyo Dome. It’s been reported this week that he received an alleged “fantastic offer” from WWE. He’s also rumored to possibly be joining his Elite stable mates in the new promotion, All Elite Wrestling.

article topics :

Kenny Omega, NJPW, NJPW New Year's Dash 2019, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading