NJPW News: Short Clips From New Year’s Dash, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi Rejoin Bullet Club, and Kenny Omega Absent From Event

– Some short clips have been posted on Twitter from today’s NJPW New Year’s Dash event. You can check those out below. Yoshi-Hashi returned to the ring in the main event of the show, teaming with Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi against Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Gedo. Hashi was pinned by Jay White. Afterward, Jay White cut a promo on a beaten Tanahashi and vowed to take the IWGP heavyweight title from him, setting up a future match down the line.

"The Switchblade will be the new IWGP Heavyweight Champion! All you can do is breathe with the Switchblade in the new year… and my new era!" — @JayWhiteNZ #njdash ➡️ https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/o6e6R3h1WC — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 5, 2019

No doubt @Tama_Tonga is a changed man. What a Good Guy to welcome Chase and Yujiro back into the fold! #njdash ➡️ https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/04Ih4I5wJt — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 5, 2019

– Elsewhere on the NJPW card, Taichi got a pinfall over Intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito in a tag team match after nailing Naito with the belt. Taichi then challenged him to a match for the title. Also, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi helped Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori retain the six-man tag titles during the event. As a result, Owens and Takahashi were welcomed back into the Bullet Club.

– Notably, Kenny Omega did not appear at today’s event after losing the IWGP heavyweight title the day before to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 at the Tokyo Dome. It’s been reported this week that he received an alleged “fantastic offer” from WWE. He’s also rumored to possibly be joining his Elite stable mates in the new promotion, All Elite Wrestling.