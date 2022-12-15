NJPW New Year’s Dash Will Be A Mystery Card

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that matches will not be revealed for New Year’s Dash 2023 until they actually happen. The company did something similar for The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street back in October. The event happens on January 5, after Wrestle Kingdom 17. The announcement reads:

2023 sees the return of New Year Dash to the calendar. This exciting start to the year traditionally sees a mystery card revealed to the audience, staff and wrestlers as the event gets underway. On January 5 2023, however, things get an added twist. This year, the card will not be announced at all!

Instead matches will be revealed as wrestlers make their entrance. Back in October, the Night Before Rumble on 44th Street saw a similar concept with chaotic results, and a raft of big time surprises. What might be in store on January 5? Make sure you watch live in English on NJPW World, or better yet, be part of the action in person!