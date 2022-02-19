NJPW New Year’s Golden Series Results 2.19.22: New Champions Crowned

NJPW held night thirteen of its New Year’s Golden Series tour this morning, with new champions crowned in multiple matches. In the main event, SANADA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new IWGP United States Champion. Meanwhile, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato became the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, defeating former champions Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Suzuki-gun (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) def. Kosei Fujita & Togi Makabe

* Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Taichi) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Toru Yano

* CHAOS (YOH & Tomohiro Ishii) def. House of Torture (SHO & Dick Togo)

* Great-O-Khan def. Tomoaki Honma

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Kazuchika Okada, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato def. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (c), El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo to win the titles.

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (c) def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* IWGP United States Championship: SANADA def. Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) to win the title