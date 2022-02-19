wrestling / News
NJPW New Year’s Golden Series Results 2.19.22: New Champions Crowned
NJPW held night thirteen of its New Year’s Golden Series tour this morning, with new champions crowned in multiple matches. In the main event, SANADA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new IWGP United States Champion. Meanwhile, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato became the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, defeating former champions Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Suzuki-gun (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) def. Kosei Fujita & Togi Makabe
* Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Taichi) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Toru Yano
* CHAOS (YOH & Tomohiro Ishii) def. House of Torture (SHO & Dick Togo)
* Great-O-Khan def. Tomoaki Honma
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Kazuchika Okada, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato def. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (c), El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo to win the titles.
* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (c) def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
* IWGP United States Championship: SANADA def. Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) to win the title
／#NJPW 新春黄金シリーズ‼️
＼
CHAOS🆚HOUSE OF TORTUREの全面抗争🔥
両軍場外で大乱闘💥
一体どんな結末を迎えるのか⁉️
🆚 CHAOS💥 × HOUSE OF TORTURE😈
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njgolden pic.twitter.com/8gwaEGxsN0
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 19, 2022
／#NJPW 新春黄金シリーズ‼️
＼
華麗な空中技、凄まじく入れ替わる攻防‼️
この試合制するのはどのタッグだ⁉️
🆚 Flying Tiger🐯🦅 × 6 or 9🦁 × 金丸&デスペラード🏴☠️ × 石森&ファンタズモ💀
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njgolden pic.twitter.com/a713yHCDNd
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 19, 2022
.@kmaru0923 "Moonsault Press"
Watch Free⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njgolden #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/kmDkLqQ1vX
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 19, 2022
.@Takagi__Shingo "Brainbuster"
Watch Free⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njgolden #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/0QBzVjhcC0
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 19, 2022
／#NJPW 新春黄金シリーズ‼️
＼
コケシ連発で本間がO-カーンを追い込んでいく‼️
このまま勝ち星を得ることはできるか⁉️
🆚 @kokeshi19761118 × @Great_O_Khan
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴無料⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njgolden pic.twitter.com/jrs3KDDhbZ
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says No One Wanted Cody Rhodes To Leave AEW, Adds That He’s Currently Working On ‘Something Massive’
- Note On Why Keith Lee Didn’t Wrestle At This Week’s AEW Dynamite Taping
- Details On Backstage Perception of Cody and Brandi Rhodes in AEW, His Relationship With The Elite, More
- Ric Flair On His Split From Partner, Says No One From WWE Reached Out After