NJPW News: Adam Page Sends a Message Ahead of Strong Style Evolved, Young Bucks Comment on Their Match
March 25, 2018 | Posted by
– Adam Page posted to Twitter to send Jay White a message before their IWGP United States Championship match at Strong Style Evolved tonight. Page posted the following:
Tonight pic.twitter.com/GJ6bF8iETd
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) March 25, 2018
– In addition the Young Bucks posted the following ahead of ther matches against The Golden Lovers in Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega:
Tonight’s the night.
— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) March 25, 2018
Didn’t sleep a wink. Banged up. Over caffeinated. In other words, it’s showtime. We do this every day at a higher level than anyone else. They are the underdogs. This is our world. #SSE
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) March 25, 2018