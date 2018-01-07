NJPW News: Chris Jericho Comments on Using Fozzy as Wrestle Kingdom Entrance Theme, NJPW World Sees Big Subscriber Boost

– Chris Jericho posted to Instagram commenting on using Fozzy’s “Judas” as his entrance at Wrestle Kingdom 12. You can see his post below:

– According to The Wrestling Observer, NJPW World had a huge subscriber boost thanks to Wrestle Kingdom 12. The streaming service added 25,000 subscribers in two days to bring its total subscriber count to 95,000.

The show saw a smaller but similar bump last year, when 10,000 subscribers signed up to watch Wrestle Kingdom 11.