wrestling / News
NJPW News: Chris Jericho Comments on Using Fozzy as Wrestle Kingdom Entrance Theme, NJPW World Sees Big Subscriber Boost
January 7, 2018 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho posted to Instagram commenting on using Fozzy’s “Judas” as his entrance at Wrestle Kingdom 12. You can see his post below:
– According to The Wrestling Observer, NJPW World had a huge subscriber boost thanks to Wrestle Kingdom 12. The streaming service added 25,000 subscribers in two days to bring its total subscriber count to 95,000.
The show saw a smaller but similar bump last year, when 10,000 subscribers signed up to watch Wrestle Kingdom 11.