NJPW News: Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega Comment on Match, Update on Wrestle Kingdom 12 Attendance

– Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega posted to Twitter to comment on their match at Wrestle Kingdom 12. Jericho kept it short and sweet, while Omega talked a bit more and said it was “a fight with no clear victor. Sometimes, those are the best ones.” You can see their posts below:

Regardless of the match result, #AlphaVsOmega at #WK12 #njwk12 was a fight with no clear victor. Sometimes, those are the best ones. Thanks to everyone around the world for watching. #ChangeTheWorld pic.twitter.com/E9QMobqxWo — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 5, 2018

– F4WOnline reports that the initial reported number of 34,995 in attendance for Wrestle Kingdom 12 was for paying customers only. The full attendance for the show at the Tokyo Dome was about 43,000, a near sell-out for the event.