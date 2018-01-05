 

wrestling / News

NJPW News: Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega Comment on Match, Update on Wrestle Kingdom 12 Attendance

January 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega - Wrestle Kingdom 12

– Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega posted to Twitter to comment on their match at Wrestle Kingdom 12. Jericho kept it short and sweet, while Omega talked a bit more and said it was “a fight with no clear victor. Sometimes, those are the best ones.” You can see their posts below:

F4WOnline reports that the initial reported number of 34,995 in attendance for Wrestle Kingdom 12 was for paying customers only. The full attendance for the show at the Tokyo Dome was about 43,000, a near sell-out for the event.

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, NJPW, Wrestle Kingdom 12, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading