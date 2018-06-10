wrestling / News
NJPW News: Cody Comments on Dominion Win, Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega Pose With Titles
June 10, 2018 | Posted by
– Cody posted to Twitter to comment on his win alongside Adam Page and Marty Scurll vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rey Mysterio and Jushin Liger at NJPW Dominion. You can see his post below:
I defeated 3 of the biggest legends in our world
At 32
In less than 20 minutes
What have I become? pic.twitter.com/i3n8UDGK5h
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 9, 2018
– Chris Jericho shared a picture on Instagram of himself and Kenny Omega showing off the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships after their wins at Dominion: