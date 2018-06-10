Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

NJPW News: Cody Comments on Dominion Win, Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega Pose With Titles

June 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody NJPW ROH Cody Rhodes

– Cody posted to Twitter to comment on his win alongside Adam Page and Marty Scurll vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rey Mysterio and Jushin Liger at NJPW Dominion. You can see his post below:

– Chris Jericho shared a picture on Instagram of himself and Kenny Omega showing off the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships after their wins at Dominion:

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Cody, Kenny Omega, NJPW Dominion, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading