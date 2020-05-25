NJPW News: Details On What Manabu Nakanishi Is Doing After Retirement, Free Match Featuring Will Ospreay, Several New ‘My

– Asahi.com has an interview with Manabu Nakanishi about what he has been up to after his retirement from NJPW in February. The 53-year-old is working on his family’s farm in Kyoto to grow tea. He was hoping to get a new job in wrestling after retiring, but the pandemic made that impossible.

He said: “We absolutely need fun things to live in this tough world. There is no sport that is more fun than professional wrestling.”

– NJPW has released a free match between Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi from the Best of the Super Juniors finals last year.

– NJPW has also released several videos in which wrestlers talk about their best finishes and entrances. This includes Sho, Yoh, Hiromu Takahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi.