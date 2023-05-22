NJPW News: First-Ever Japan NJPW Strong Events Announced, The Mandalorian Cast Members Support Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale On Her Title Win

– NJPW has announced that their STRONG brand will come to Japan for the first time with shows at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events happen on July 4-5 and will be called Independence Day.

July 4 and 5, #njpwSTRONG comes to Korakuen Hall for the first time! STRONG's Independence Day is in Japan this July!https://t.co/WCYjQYjoS0 pic.twitter.com/Mh1uJ28M4O — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 22, 2023

– Willow Nightingale posted a photo of her new NJPW Strong women’s title. She also paid respect to Mercedes Mone.

Much love, appreciation, and well wishes to @MercedesVarnado ♥️ — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) May 22, 2023

– Speaking of Mone, PWInsider reports that her fellow cast members from The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff and Emily Swallow, were at NJPW Resurgence to support her.