NJPW News: First-Ever Japan NJPW Strong Events Announced, The Mandalorian Cast Members Support Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale On Her Title Win

May 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Saturday Image Credit: NJPW

– NJPW has announced that their STRONG brand will come to Japan for the first time with shows at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events happen on July 4-5 and will be called Independence Day.

– Willow Nightingale posted a photo of her new NJPW Strong women’s title. She also paid respect to Mercedes Mone.

– Speaking of Mone, PWInsider reports that her fellow cast members from The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff and Emily Swallow, were at NJPW Resurgence to support her.

