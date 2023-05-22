wrestling / News
NJPW News: First-Ever Japan NJPW Strong Events Announced, The Mandalorian Cast Members Support Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale On Her Title Win
– NJPW has announced that their STRONG brand will come to Japan for the first time with shows at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events happen on July 4-5 and will be called Independence Day.
July 4 and 5, #njpwSTRONG comes to Korakuen Hall for the first time!
STRONG's Independence Day is in Japan this July!https://t.co/WCYjQYjoS0 pic.twitter.com/Mh1uJ28M4O
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 22, 2023
– Willow Nightingale posted a photo of her new NJPW Strong women’s title. She also paid respect to Mercedes Mone.
https://t.co/iMp7ncqFM1 pic.twitter.com/tZcAsRCoea
— Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) May 22, 2023
Much love, appreciation, and well wishes to @MercedesVarnado ♥️
— Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) May 22, 2023
– Speaking of Mone, PWInsider reports that her fellow cast members from The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff and Emily Swallow, were at NJPW Resurgence to support her.
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Weighs In On Logan Paul Working In WWE, Memories of Superstar Billy Graham, More
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says New WWE Title Is Growing On Him, Makes Inaugural Champion Prediction
- Steve Austin On His Friendship With CM Punk, Talks WWE’s Sale to Endeavor, More
- Booker T on Randy Orton’s History with Injuries, His Own History With Being Told to Stop Wrestling