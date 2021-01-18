wrestling / News

NJPW News: Highlights & Backstage Interviews From Sunday’s NJPW Road To New Beginning Show, Keiji Muto vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan Free Match

January 18, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Tetsuya Naito NJPW

– NJPW has revealed highlights and backstage interviews from Sunday’s Road to New Beginning show at Korakuen Hall, which featured Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI teaming up against Master Wato and SHO in the main event.

You can read 411’s Ian Hamilton’s review of the show at this link.

– The company also released its weekly free match on YouTube, with this week’s edition focusing on Keiji Muto vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan on April 16, 1995.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Blake Lovell

Spotlight

More Stories

loading